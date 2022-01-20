menu

COVID-19: Six die as downward trend in new cases continues

20 January COVID-19 update | 286 new cases • 8,689 active cases • 94 patients in hospital, eight in ITU • vaccine booster doses 315,683 • Total deaths 520

20 January 2022, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
File photo
286 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

Six deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, three men 47, 75, 79 and three women 75, 79, 97 bringing the total number of deaths to 520.

Active cases stand at 8,698 after 552 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 94 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,184,262 vaccine doses were administered, of which 315,683 were booster doses.

