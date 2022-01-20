COVID-19: Six die as downward trend in new cases continues

286 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Six deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, three men 47, 75, 79 and three women 75, 79, 97 bringing the total number of deaths to 520.

Active cases stand at 8,698 after 552 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 94 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,184,262 vaccine doses were administered, of which 315,683 were booster doses.