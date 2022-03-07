COVID-19: One death and 72 new cases registered

72 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, an 80-year-old woman, bringing the total of deaths to 609.

Active cases stand at 861 after 80 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 42 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,246,081 vaccine doses were administered, of which 344,726 were booster doses.