Byron Camilleri must go, PN says as Identità scandal grows

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech stated that the resignation of home affairs minister Byron Camilleri is necessary to begin rebuilding trust in Malta’s identification system.

Speaking on Net FM, Grech emphasised that Camilleri bears responsibility for the ongoing racket involving fraudulent ID cards issued by Identità.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the alleged corruption following a request filed by lawyer and ex-PN MP Jason Azzopardi.

On Thursday, Grech called for more action, stressing the PN's commitment to leading the country towards a better future. He expressed the PN's desire to assist with the ongoing inquiry and urged anyone who has received correspondence addressed to individuals not registered at their address to come forward with information.

Grech insisted that it is crucial to prevent any further occurrences of this alleged fraud and called for collective action to protect the integrity of the identification system.

Grech highlighted the need for a robust verification process that allows property owners to see who is registered at their address. He reiterated the PN's calls for Identità to release the findings of their internal inquiry to the public, so that one can understand the measures taken by Identità once the alleged fraud came to light.

The Opposition Leader also addressed the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi.

In discussing domestic violence, Grech stated that the government cannot continue to ignore this critical issue. He recalled the murder of Bernice Cassar, and stated that immediate measures should have been implemented to prevent similar tragedies.

He lamented that the government is failing to ensure the safety of women, particularly in the wake of Ghirxi’s murder.

Grech called for concrete and swift action to address domestic violence effectively. Additionally, he reiterated his support for the Ghirxi family's demand for an independent inquiry to uncover any shortcomings in the response to her case.

ADPD calls for reforms within Identità

Later on Thursday, the ADPD called for urgent reforms at Identità to address what was described as identity hawking.

The party’s chairperson, Sandra Gauci, likened the issue to the controversial cash-for-passports scheme, adding that the legal implications of such practices are severe and highlighting the widespread confusion and mistrust it has caused among the public.

“There is a need for homeowners and tenants to have immediate access to information to know who is actually registered as living at their address,” the party stressed.

They noted that the ongoing scandal will also impact the electoral register, concluding that the situation has come to the point where nobody is trusting anything anymore.