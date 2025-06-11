menu

PN Executive Committee approves process to elect new party leader

Nationalist Party General Council scheduled to take place on Sunday, 22 June

karl_azzopardi
11 June 2025, 9:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Nationalist Party Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday night
The Executive Committee of the Nationalist Party convened on Tuesday evening to approve the process that will lead to the election of a new party leader, following Bernard Grech’s resignation on Tuesday.

The committee formally acknowledged Grech’s resignation and unanimously passed a motion “expressing gratitude” for his five years of service at the helm of the party. Grech will remain in the role until the leadership election process is completed.

The committee also approved a motion to convene a General Council, in line with the party statute. During this session, the PN’s Electoral Commission will be tasked with initiating the leadership election process.

The General Council is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 22 June 2025, at the PN’s headquarters.

In accordance with the statute, the Executive Committee also approved the regulations under which the election will be conducted.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
