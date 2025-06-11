PN Executive Committee approves process to elect new party leader

The Executive Committee of the Nationalist Party convened on Tuesday evening to approve the process that will lead to the election of a new party leader, following Bernard Grech’s resignation on Tuesday.

The committee formally acknowledged Grech’s resignation and unanimously passed a motion “expressing gratitude” for his five years of service at the helm of the party. Grech will remain in the role until the leadership election process is completed.

The committee also approved a motion to convene a General Council, in line with the party statute. During this session, the PN’s Electoral Commission will be tasked with initiating the leadership election process.

The General Council is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 22 June 2025, at the PN’s headquarters.

In accordance with the statute, the Executive Committee also approved the regulations under which the election will be conducted.

