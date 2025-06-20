As summer approaches, another Sliema swimming area gets contaminated

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned against bathing in another part of Sliema just two days after sewage leaked into the sea a stone's throw away.

On Friday, the public was warned that contaminated water found its way to a stormwater culvert that contaminated the sea in Font Għadir, posing a risk to swimmers' health. "The Environmental Health Officers are investigating to determine the source of contamination."

The duration of the bay's closure is so far unknown.

On Wednesday, sewage leaked from a private establishment's faulty drainage system into the sea near Qui-Si-Sana, prompting authorities to advise against bathing in the area.

Days before that, MaltaToday reported that another private establishment in Marsaskala which contaminated part of St Thomas Bay received no fines for the pollution.

The pattern follows similar cases reported by MaltaToday, where, despite knowing the source of contamination, authorities do nothing to punish polluters.

