Malta Ranger Unit launches maritime branch
The newly formed Malta Sea Ranger Unit says that it is looking for volunteers with a genuine interest in maritime protection to join the unit
The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) has launched a new branch focusing on maritime issues.
In a Facebook post, the newly formed Malta Sea Ranger Unit (MSRU) stated that the decision to set up the branch came after the MRU noticed an increase in maritime related reports.
“This 'split' would result in two task forces, trained to deal more efficiently with the specific reports. The long term goal is to employ Sea Rangers with the MSRU to work at sea.”
The MSRU said that it is looking for volunteers with a genuine interest in maritime protection to join the unit, adding that if one has a diving licence or any other sea licence “is a big plus.”
“Our surrounding sea needs protection. The more eyes on it, the better.”
The MRU is an NGO that has been increasingly vocal on environmental crimes and abuse in the Maltese countryside.
The organisation’s work includes reporting environmental crimes, patrolling the countryside and urban zones, and organising clean up events.