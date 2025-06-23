Malta Ranger Unit launches maritime branch

The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) has launched a new branch focusing on maritime issues.

In a Facebook post, the newly formed Malta Sea Ranger Unit (MSRU) stated that the decision to set up the branch came after the MRU noticed an increase in maritime related reports.

“This 'split' would result in two task forces, trained to deal more efficiently with the specific reports. The long term goal is to employ Sea Rangers with the MSRU to work at sea.”