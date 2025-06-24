Early Pregnancy Unit opens at Mater Dei Hospital

A new Early Pregnancy Unit at Mater Dei Hospital will allow people experiencing miscarriage to be treated in a ward away from those who are pregnant or who have just given birth.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela officially opened the unit on Monday. He said the unit will be operated by a team of 20 trained professionals, including nurses and midwives, who have undergone specialised training. The service is set to begin operating next week.

“I am convinced that the Early Pregnancy Unit will not only meet our intended objectives, but will also prove vital for individuals who unfortunately experience pregnancy loss,” he said.

The new unit will be able to accommodate eight patients for extended care and monitoring. It will also include an outpatient clinic to support those dealing with recurrent pregnancy loss.

Abela said around three people everyday experience a miscarriage in Malta, with approximately 400 patients admitted annually to Mater Dei Hospital as a result.