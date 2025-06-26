Do not eat this canned lychees product

A canned lychees product is not safe for consumption due to high levels of diflubenzuron, an insecticide.

The concerned product is a 567g can of lychees in light syrup from the brand Spring Happiness. Its expiry date is 09/07/2026.

Diflubenzuron is an insecticide used to control a variety of leaf-eating insects.

The Environmental Health Directorate published the notice on Thursday after receiving information through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

For more information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services on telephone number 21337333 between 8am and 2:30pm or by email on [email protected].