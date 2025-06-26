menu

Do not eat this canned lychees product

Health warning on lychees product due to high levels of insecticide

nicole_meilak
26 June 2025, 10:56am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo of product provided by Environmental Health Directorate
A canned lychees product is not safe for consumption due to high levels of diflubenzuron, an insecticide.

The concerned product is a 567g can of lychees in light syrup from the brand Spring Happiness. Its expiry date is 09/07/2026.

Diflubenzuron is an insecticide used to control a variety of leaf-eating insects.

The Environmental Health Directorate published the notice on Thursday after receiving information through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

For more information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services on telephone number 21337333 between 8am and 2:30pm or by email on [email protected].

