New 700sq.m Ryanair offices inaugurated

Government on Thursday inaugurated Ryanair’s new 700sq.m offices in Malta.

These new offices will see 70 new high-quality jobs and bring the company’s Malta-based workforce to more than 500 highly skilled professionals across finance, safety, human resources, pilots, cabin crew, and engineering.

Addressing the inauguration, Prime Minister Robert Abela remarked Ryanair has become one of Malta’s key partners in the aviation sector. He said their new offices are “a symbol of confidence in Malta’s workforce, in our economy, and in our future.”

Through Malta Air, Lauda, and its associated companies, Fravel and AFL, Ryanair has established Malta as a hub for operations, training, aircraft leasing, and maintenance.

To date, the airline has eight aircrafts based in Malta and 190 aircraft registered on the Maltese registry. In addition, in 2022 Ryanair has also launched a €20 million aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) project, which project is expected to generate 250 highly skilled jobs and further consolidate Malta’s position as a centre not only for aviation traffic, but also for engineering and innovation.

Abela said Ryanair’s expanding operations align with the Malta Vision 2050, which foresees aviation playing an increasingly central role in sustainable growth and development.

The PM said for the government aviation is not only seen as a means of transport or an aircraft registry, but as a key economic sector that creates high-quality careers and opportunities. He stressed government will continue adopting a business-friendly approach while actively strengthening the aviation sector by investing in specialised facilities and services.

David O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Malta Air and Lauda Europe, noted that Ryanair’s new offices in Malta mark yet another milestone in the company’s long-term investment in the country.

He added that “Ryanair intends to continue investing significantly across various aviation niches in Malta, further strengthening the country’s position as a centre of aviation excellence.”

Transport Minister Chris Bonett and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri were also in attendance during the inauguration.