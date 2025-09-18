Valletta and Swieqi residents to benefit from tourism support scheme

Tourism Minister Ian Borg has invited the Valletta and Swieqi local councils to take part in a new tourism community support pilot project aimed at balancing tourism growth with residents’ quality of life.

During meetings held on Wednesday afternoon, Borg explained that the project, launched last week, will provide local councils with resources and administrative support to address locality-specific challenges linked to tourism. These include waste management, public order, and the regulation of short- and long-let accommodation.

Valletta’s delegation was led by Mayor Olaf McKay, joined by councillor Ylenia Montfort and Executive Secretary Gabriella Agius. Swieqi’s delegation was led by Mayor Noel Muscat, with Deputy Mayor Jordan Galea Pace, councillor Miguel Balzan, and Executive Secretary Clarissa Buhagiar.

Borg said that while some concerns raised in consultations can be tackled through national legislation, others require tailored local solutions. “Once these targets are set, we will support you to reach them – this will require shared responsibility and close collaboration across different entities,” he told the councils, adding that other ministries have already pledged their backing for the initiative.

Both councils welcomed the proposal. Valletta Mayor Olaf McKay said the capital faces particular pressures from high visitor numbers: “I believe this pilot project can solve several issues, for example waste management, parking and accessibility. It is encouraging that the Deputy Prime Minister heeded our concerns and will be taking action.”

Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat said the project marked a step forward after years of raising concerns. “Tourism activity continues to grow, and so do the related problems. We are now agreeing that these issues exist, as we identify their causes, and find solutions – I think that in this way, we can move forward,” he said.

Both councils are expected to define their priorities under the pilot project by next month.