[WATCH] European ministers agree on migrant disembarkation and relocation system

Home affairs ministers from five EU countries have reached an agreement which can serve as a basis for the redistribution of migrants.

Ministers from France, Italy, Finland, Germany and Malta, who attended a migration meeting hosted at Fort St Angelo in Birgu on Monday, said, without giving details, that they had come to an agreement and drafted a common framework.

The framework suggests a “predictable and structured set of temporary arrangements” which would apply in cases where migrant vessels are rescued at sea, EU Commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said.

The ministers were quite taciturn when it came to the substance of the agreement, but German interior minister Horst Seehofer told MaltaToday that an arrangement was reached with regard to the maximum amount of time refugees can remain detained or at sea before relocation.

"We need to answer this question permanently. I am very satisfied that we have indeed reached a regulation agreement for emergency rescue. We cannot leave Malta on its own. We are inviting other member states to come on board with this agreement," he said.

The #MaltaMigrationMeeting achieved progress with a blueprint that can serve as basis for redistribution of #migrants. It is an important step but albeit just one step. Success depends on widespread endorsement. We will continue working together -JM @dr_micfarr @Avramopoulos — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) September 23, 2019

"Those asylum seekers who arrive in Malta and Italy are arriving in Europe. This is the perception of European citizens. We have a strong willingness to work together," Italian home affairs minister Luciana Lamorgese said.

"Today we have reached an agreement - this is just the first stop but it is an agreement which collected our four countries concerned with immediate solutions. We want to accompany Malta. The target of the agreement is to save lives, not to open a gate to Europe but to show solidarity with Malta and Italy," French interior minister Christophe Castaner highlighted.

Malta's home affairs minister Michael Farrugia said that despite the general fact that EU member states refused to adhere to a burden-sharing mechanism, this too was discussed during the meeting.

"There is a proposal so that we can rekindle the discussion on the Dublin regulation and to reach some form of agreement. Not all countries are pulling the same rope with the misfortune being that this is a human problem and there needs to be solidarity," Farrugia said.

A common paper drawn up at the meeting will be presented in Luxembourg on 8 October during a Council meeting for Home Affairs. The paper will be presented to the interior ministers of the other 24 member states.

Avramopolous, said he was optimistic and that the outcome of the meeting was good.

"We all agree that the current ad hoc approach is simply not sustainable. Today we can make good progress towards structural arrangements.

"We will continue to provide active support, both operationally and financially. Let's establish a more practical solidarity solution," he said.

Finnish interior minister Maria Ohisalo emphasised that the European Common asylum system needs to be renewed and that a shared responsibility involving a large number of member states needed to be reached.