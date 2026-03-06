Trump will only accept 'unconditional surrender' from Iran

US President Donald Trump has excluded reaching a deal with Iran, stating that he will only accept its unconditional surrender.

Trump was writing on his social media platform on the sixth day since the start of the latest war with Iran. “After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

As US and Israeli strikes intensify, Iran’s retaliation has not ceased, with blasts experienced throughout the Middle East.

Explosions were heard in Kuwait as authorities spoke of missile and drone strikes. Bahrain also experienced explosions, while Iranian authorities claimed to have struck a US-owned oil tanker in the Gulf.

READ ALSO | Iranian ballistic missile heading to Turkey downed by NATO defence systems

This time, the war with Iran has pulled in European states like never before. On Friday, Greece announced that it will deploy a missile battery and two fighter jets to defend Bulgaria.

Greece is one of a number of European states, alongside France, Germany, and the UK, to send military assets to the eastern Mediterranean following a drone strike on a British military base in Cyprus.

READ ALSO | War in Iran, energy and the election clock