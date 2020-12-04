[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: former prime Minister Joseph Muscat testifies today

It was political hate at first sight.

When Joseph Muscat became Labour leader in 2008, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sharp pen was at the ready from the get-go. But after 2013, her dislike for all-things-Labour found a crowning moment.

Panama Papers, and the overweening power of Muscat’s right-hand man and bosom buddy Keith Schembri, seemingly presiding over a crisis of good governance and a reinforced network of business patronage, appeared to justify her suspicions.

Today Joseph Muscat will be asked questions by a public inquiry investigating the circumstances that could have contributed to the climate in which Caruana Galizia’s assassination happened.

Muscat is bound to remind everyone that Caruana Galizia was his harshest critic. She had authored what he called “the biggest political lie in history” – the claim that his wife was the owner of a secret Panama company set up by Nexia BT together with the companies for Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

But Muscat, who resigned in 2019 amid an unprecedented political crisis prompted by street demonstrations over the arrest of Electrogas shareholder and Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, will be expected to answer serious questions over the alleged mastermind.

One will be his friendship with Fenech: the man who gifted him two bottles of find Petrus wine, the man whose hotel in France he spent a short vacation in, but more suspiciously, the man he knew was a person of interest in the DCG murder investigation. And yet: during those Security Service briefings, there was Fenech’s friend listening in, Keith Schembri.

With Keith Schembri, Fenech’s secret 17 Black company in Dubai was listed as a target company for the Panama companies, a secret and nefarious liaison believed to be connected to the Electrogas power station and other projects.