[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: former prime Minister Joseph Muscat testifies today

Follow our live blog for the much awaited testimony of former Labour prime minister Joseph Muscat in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry

matthew_vella matthew_agius
4 December 2020, 7:00am
by Matthew Vella / Matthew Agius
Former prime minister Joseph Muscat entering the law courts in Valletta, accompanied by his lawyer Charlon Gouder, as he prepares to testify in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry. (Photo: Nicole Meilak/MaltaToday)
10:19 Muscat says the inquiry into allegations of kickbacks linked to the IIP scheme was concluded but nobody made a fuss about it. Kurt Sansone
10:15 He had pegged his political future on this and challenged whoever had a smidgen of evidence to come forward. Kurt Sansone
10:14 Muscat says that the first time he heard it said that Egrant belonged to his wife, he started laughing. “I asked her and she said she hadn't opened any companies,” he says. Kurt Sansone
10:13 Muscat says he was advised to sue the person who came up with the statement ‘il-Kink tal-Korruzzjoni’, but hadn't because he believed in freedom of expression. “Several stories started swirling around,” he says. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Muscat says that after the Panama Papers were outed, there were billboards with Mizzi, Schembri and a silhouette cut-out. “It was clear that I was the cut-out… I only had a foreign account as an MEP and had closed it after I left the position,” he says. Kurt Sansone
10:11 Muscat: “Stories develop piece by piece, and you don't know where it is going to end up. The information was a trickle, now whether it was an intended trickle or unforeseen is another matter... For me, if someone owns a complex offshore tax structure, I don't depart from the premise that he is a criminal. If I did that the economy would crumble as it is built on financial services. I don't believe that everyone mentioned in Panama Papers and Swissleaks had bad intentions. There are even members of the judiciary who are mentioned in those leaks. When I asked Keith Schembri about the structures, he said that Bank of Valletta wouldn't be offering the services he required abroad. He had a leak from HSBC and he was advised to set up an offshore structure. Konrad Mizzi had said he needed it for his family. I believed them.” Kurt Sansone
10:06 Muscat agrees that the writings on the Panama Papers were a major issue. Kurt Sansone
10:05 Mallia asks about the Panama Papers. “This is not gossip, this is serious journalism.” Kurt Sansone
10:05 Muscat: Could I have done more? Yes, but the benefit of hindsight is a superpower that doesn't exist. What I did in no way instigated hatred or in particular some form of retribution on Daphne Caruana Galizia, despite being hit, not once a day but once an hour, on everything.” Kurt Sansone
10:04 Muscat says that his action to stop stories about people’s personal lives included video and audio recordings of MPs, mental health of members of their families, criminal cases of their family members. Kurt Sansone
10:03 Muscat: “The question is not relevant, but I will reply. Daphne Caruana Galizia would vary from world-class journalism to petty pieces about me and my children eating a burger. Gutter gossip. She wrote about me thousands of times. The first time I mentioned her by name was in parliament after her murder. She used to like to write about me from before I became leader of the Opposition. She called me Alfred Sant's poodle. I have no problem with that. In public life, you have to take criticism. This is an important trait. Resilience. Like a boxer taqla’ ġo fik. Glenn Bedingfield is a political animal. I would tell him not to get involved in these issues, but he would say ‘don't I have a right to reply. Are you keeping us quiet?’ In truth, finger pointing does no good. Everyone contributed to an increase in temperature in the country. I didn't contribute. I stopped stories about people's personal lives.” Kurt Sansone
09:59 Judge emeritus Michael Mallia asks Muscat about the Glenn Bedingfield and his blog. “Did you know about these blogs which were being made by people in the OPM?” Kurt Sansone
09:59 Muscat says he wanted to make his stand known upfront as it wasn't his style to do things behind people’s backs. Kurt Sansone
09:58 The board replies. “It is not our duty to enter into an argument with you... You felt the need to make this declaration.” Kurt Sansone
09:58 He says the way the inquiry was carried out undermines its credibility. He also slams the Attorney General and State Advocate for their “ultra-passive role” in the sittings. “Who occupies these offices has the duty to give the inquiry more credibility. It shows lack of character...” Kurt Sansone
09:57 Muscat says that Caruana Galizia’s murder overshadowed all the good things he did. “From the start I said that I wanted to do two terms as prime minister,” Muscat adds. Kurt Sansone
09:56 Muscat criticises the inquiry for spending two weeks on the incident in Castille last November when journalists were held inside after an urgent press conference in the early hours of the day. Kurt Sansone
09:55 Muscat continues to chide the inquiry, saying it ignored issues related to the protection of journalists. “In 2000, Frans Ghirxi [then l-Orizzont editor] had a bomb placed outside his house, after that there were the arson attacks on Daphne Caruana Galizia and Saviour Balzan's houses. It was one of the few times I spoke to her… was there impunity in these cases?” Kurt Sansone
09:52 On Egrant, Muscat adds it was the biggest emphasis the Opposition had made at the time and then it was forgotten. Kurt Sansone
09:51 The former PM says that he left hundreds of libellous comments go because he believes in freedom of expression. “I only filed three libels. One when I was accused of saying that I would freeze the minimum wage, the second when I was said to be taking money from passports and the third occasion concerned the Egrant allegation, which was fed to Daphne Caruana Galizia,” he says. Kurt Sansone
09:48 Muscat: “The government took the greatest step against impunity by removing the time-bar on corruption cases by politicians and people in public office.” Kurt Sansone
09:47 “Impunity was the other 139 unsolved cases,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
09:46 Muscat says that in the past 40 years there were 140 cases of bombings. “How many were solved? One, this one,” he says with reference to the Caruana Galizia car bomb. Kurt Sansone
09:45 Muscat: “From what I saw in the press, little was asked on how her death could have been avoided. Let me be clear, I had no information about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, much less that it could be prevented.” Kurt Sansone
09:44 “The investigation is shallow, in many regards,” Muscat says. Kurt Sansone
09:43 Muscat says that Daphne Caruana Galizia was scrutinising the Opposition in last six months of her life. “What happened to the investigation of this aspect?” he asks. Kurt Sansone
09:42 Muscat is reading out from a statement. He complains that there was no scrutiny on previous governments, adding the 2013 date was arbitrary. Kurt Sansone
09:41 Muscat admonishes the judges. “These terms of reference were made after long meetings with the Caruana Galizia family and their representatives because I wanted things to be done well... With all due respect, from what I saw in the media, your questions had little to do with the terms of reference... it appears to be an exercise in curiosity. At worst this inquiry has deteriorated into a political exercise. It is failing miserably, because the inquiry had to focus on the State and not on the present government.” Kurt Sansone
09:38 He reads them out, in English. Kurt Sansone
09:37 Muscat wants to make some points: “As the person who appointed this inquiry I think it is pertinent to remind you of the parameters of the inquiry.” Kurt Sansone
09:36 Asked if he is on police bail, Muscat says he is not and adds that he is not being investigated by the police. Kurt Sansone
09:36 Before he begins, he says he has a declaration to make. Kurt Sansone
09:35 Muscat takes the stand. He is being administered the oath. Kurt Sansone
09:35 The lawyer also says that some media reports incorrectly said that Muscat didn't reply to the summons. Kurt Sansone
09:34 Some journalists are still outside the courtroom. Lawyer Pawlu Lia asks what criteria were used to allow people in. First come, first served, he is told. Kurt Sansone
09:33 The judges have entered and taken their seats, sending the court messenger to call in the witness, former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Kurt Sansone
09:30 Muscat was greeted on his arrival outside the law courts by a small crowd of socially distanced protestors holding up placards with the words 'mafia' and 'they bought you with a watch'. Kurt Sansone
09:23 Former prime minister Joseph Muscat is expected to start testifying at around 9:30am. Kurt Sansone
09:23 We are in court for another session of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Kurt Sansone
09:18 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

It was political hate at first sight.

When Joseph Muscat became Labour leader in 2008, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sharp pen was at the ready from the get-go. But after 2013, her dislike for all-things-Labour found a crowning moment.

Panama Papers, and the overweening power of Muscat’s right-hand man and bosom buddy Keith Schembri, seemingly presiding over a crisis of good governance and a reinforced network of business patronage, appeared to justify her suspicions.

Today Joseph Muscat will be asked questions by a public inquiry investigating the circumstances that could have contributed to the climate in which Caruana Galizia’s assassination happened.

Muscat is bound to remind everyone that Caruana Galizia was his harshest critic. She had authored what he called “the biggest political lie in history” – the claim that his wife was the owner of a secret Panama company set up by Nexia BT together with the companies for Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

But Muscat, who resigned in 2019 amid an unprecedented political crisis prompted by street demonstrations over the arrest of Electrogas shareholder and Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, will be expected to answer serious questions over the alleged mastermind.

One will be his friendship with Fenech: the man who gifted him two bottles of find Petrus wine, the man whose hotel in France he spent a short vacation in, but more suspiciously, the man he knew was a person of interest in the DCG murder investigation. And yet: during those Security Service briefings, there was Fenech’s friend listening in, Keith Schembri.

With Keith Schembri, Fenech’s secret 17 Black company in Dubai was listed as a target company for the Panama companies, a secret and nefarious liaison believed to be connected to the Electrogas power station and other projects.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
