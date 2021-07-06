COVID-19: 11 new cases, over one million swab tests performed
COVID-19 update for 6 July | 11 new cases • 0 recoveries • 90 active cases • 2,481 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Monday 1,001,347
11 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
689,924 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 340,423 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,165, while total cases registered stand at 30,675.
There are 90 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,001,347.