COVID-19: 11 new cases, over one million swab tests performed

laura_calleja
6 July 2021, 12:38pm
by Laura Calleja
11 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

689,924 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 340,423 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,165, while total cases registered stand at 30,675.

There are 90 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,001,347.

