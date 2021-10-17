menu

COVID: 10 new cases registered on Sunday

17 October COVID-19 update | 10 new cases • 271 active cases • 11 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 852,233 • Total deaths at 459

karl_azzopardi
17 October 2021, 12:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

10 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases stand at 271, after 18 recoveries were registered.

11 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom one is in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 852,233 vaccine doses were administered, of which 32,904 were a booster dose.

No new deaths were registered. Total deaths stand at 459.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.