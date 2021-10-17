COVID: 10 new cases registered on Sunday

10 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases stand at 271, after 18 recoveries were registered.

11 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom one is in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 852,233 vaccine doses were administered, of which 32,904 were a booster dose.

No new deaths were registered. Total deaths stand at 459.