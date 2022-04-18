COVID-19: Two die as 199 new cases are registered

199 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Two deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 677.

There are currently 7,153 active cases.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital.

1,261,321 doses of the vaccine have been administered thus far, with 353,072 of those being booster doses.

Malta has had 89,028 cases of Covid-19 so far.