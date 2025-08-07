Turtles hatch from nest on Għadira Bay

A second turtle nest, this time in Mellieħa Bay has begun to hatch, with 21 hatchlings making their way to the sea on the first night.

“As we welcome more hatchlings, let’s work together to keep the nesting sites safe — reduce lights and noise, and stick to the site guidelines. Let’s help give these little ones the best start!” ERA said on Thursday.

Last month, 26 loggerhead turtle hatchlings emerged from a nest in Ġnejna.

Last year, Malta saw a record of eight turtle nests on its beaches which released just over 400 baby turtles into the wild.