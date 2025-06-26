Church consents to mobile kiosk opposite Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary amid objections

The erection of a mobile kiosk and toilet, with the church’s blessing, at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary is being opposed by the Għarb council and the heritage watchdog.

The controversy is about a small 13sq.m mobile kiosk and a mobile toilet being proposed on land next to the palm trees in front of the church. The location is on the opposite side of the road, facing a coach parking area.

In official documentation, the applicant states that although he does not own the land in question, he was given the consent by the landowner—in this case, the church.

However, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the Għarb local council are objecting to the plans.

The SCH expressed concern that the location “is not appropriate for the installation of a kiosk and mobile toilet, as it will negatively impact the cultural integrity of the site.”

The local council warned that the development would obstruct views and violate the “serenity” of the sanctuary, which it described as a “sacred and iconic place.”

The council has also asked the authorities to relocate another kiosk that has been erected on the other side of the church parvis.