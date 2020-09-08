Marsa flyover opening postponed due to COVID-19

Infrastructure Malta has postponed the opening of new lanes and flyovers at the Marsa Junction Project, citing the infection of an unspecified number of workers with COVID-19.

IM said that workers at the Marsa Junction Project site have been diagnosed with coronavirus, but did not specify the exact amount.

IM said it provided all required information to the health authorities and supported the project contractor to take additional measures to protect its employees and other workers on site, whilst providing the required medical assistance to the affected employees.

“All workers who could have been in contact with the ones who tested positive for the virus are being requested to get tested and to self-isolate for a few weeks, whilst seeking further advice from the government’s COVID-19 support services, as necessary.”

Infrastructure Malta is also in talks with the Marsa Junction Project contractor to limit the impact of this situation on the completion timelines. Works on three new flyovers were being finalised this week to open more lanes of the €70 million multi-level intersection project.

“To ensure workers’ safety, the opening of these lanes and flyovers may now have to be postponed by a few weeks,” IM said.

Earlier this year the agency asked its contractors to implement several measures to protect workers, their families and nearby communities from the spread of COVID-19.

“These measures are still applicable to all its work sites, in addition to all directives issued by the health authorities for the public. Amongst other precautions, workers are keeping a safe distance from each other whilst on site and breaks in groups are not allowed. Meetings in enclosed areas, such as site offices, are being avoided, as the project teams are making increased use of alternative communication channels. All surfaces on site, including tools and machinery, are being cleaned more often.”