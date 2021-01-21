COVID-19: One death and 151 new cases

151 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

180 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,801

15,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. This includes both first and second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 13,234 while total cases registered stand at 16,280.

One person died while infected with COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital during the last 24-hours. The victim was an 82-year-old woman.

The total number of deaths is 245.

3,208 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 580,752.