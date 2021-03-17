menu

COVID-19: Four deaths and 211 new cases

COVID-19 update for 17 March | 4 deaths • 211 new cases • 193 recoveries • 3,127 active cases • 4,053 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Tuesday 130,861

laura_calleja
17 March 2021, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja
211 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday

211 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

130,861 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 40,859 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 23,784, while total cases registered stand at27,272.

There are 3,127 active COVID-19 cases.

Four persons died in the last 24-hours. Three men aged 83,68 and 62 and one woman aged 84. All of whom died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 361. 

4,053 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 767,446.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
