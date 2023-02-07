Ethiopian Airlines considering flights to Malta

Discussions are underway so that the national airline of Ethiopia, the largest airline company in Africa and the fourth largest in the world in terms of destinations, starts flying to and from Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela greeted Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali when he arrived at Castille on Tuesday for an official visit.

Aviation was a key topic of discussion during talks. Abela said that having a direct link between Ethiopia and Malta wold allow Ethiopian Airlines to fly onward to the United States from Malta.

He said it would also attract global investment to Malta and lead to foreign direct investment in Ethiopia.

Abela said that Ethiopia is a key strategic partner in Africa, together with Ghana. He noted that a Maltese Embassy has just been set up in Addis Ababa, and Malta can be an important Meditereanean and European commercial hub for Ethiopia.

Abela also congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart for a recent peace agreement reached, which is expected to lead to more stability within the country.

He continued that Abela will continue striving for peace and dialogue, particularly as it currently holds Presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Both sides also discussed enhanced cooperation in several sectors, including maritime, artificial intelligence, education and science.

Abela was accompanied by Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg and Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Aaron Farrugia.