Use of gravel at Ta’ Qali 'sterilises' soil, expert says

Updated with Public Works Ministry statement

Senior lecturer, qualified arborist and freelance environmental consultant Jonathan Henwood has warned covering the picnic area with gravel intended to tackle the dust problem will only further impoverish the soil, by effectively “sterilising it.”

Contacted by MaltaToday, Henwood explained that the problems at the Ta’ Qali picnic area were largely caused by repeated mass events and vehicle use, which compacted the soil, killed off the grass, and left the surface exposed to erosion and dust plumes.

He also noted that this compaction damaged tree roots and soil organisms, reducing biodiversity and the long-term health of the soil, calling the permission of these activities “a major mistake.”

To tackle the dust problem, a layer of grit and gravel was laid across parts of the park. While this may temporarily control dust, Henwood warned that it “further sterilizes the soil, making regeneration of grass nearly impossible,” does not improve soil structure or fertility, and prioritises short-term dust control over long-term ecological health.

Henwood suggested a better solution to address the dust problem: using a two-inch layer of organic mulch instead of gravel. In this way, the soil could have been loosened and enriched while still reducing dust, retaining moisture without causing waterlogging, and supporting natural grass regrowth. He added that mulch is readily available from local sources but remains largely underused.

He emphasised the intervention, though “driven by the right concern—dust reduction,” overlooked the broader ecological context and the park’s role as a picnic area for families. While acknowledging that the decision could have been based on expert advice, Henwood asks, “was this the right expertise for the problem?”

Jason Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park management, has dismissed concerns raised by critics as “fake news” and has gone as far as threatening to sue podcaster Trudy Kerr for posting a video drawing attention to Ta’ Qali Park’s gravelling.

Micallef explained that the works on the picnic area improved the ground and addressed the concerns surrounding the soil which “turns to dust in the summer,” which discourages people from using the area.

Activists from Vuċi Kollettiva have organised a protest and petition, arguing that gravel makes the park unwelcoming, traps heat, and harms biodiversity.

They are calling for measures such as upgraded irrigation and better amenities to support grass growth and public use.

The Nationalist Party on Thursday argued the works were illegal, and is demanding Planning Authority action.

READ ALSO | You should know better, journalist institute tells Jason Micallef

Public Works Ministry defends works

After days of criticism, the Public Works Ministry issued a statement defending the work, saying a high-quality material which absorbs water and retains a moist nature was spread on the area, thereby protecting the soil beneath from drying out and turning to dust during the summer.

The benefit of this work is that the natural grass grows at a much faster rate well before the rainfall of the winter season, it said.

“This material is used in various parks, gardens and green spaces around the world, including in countries with even hotter climates than Malta,” the ministry stated. “The sand also helps to ease the challenge of flooding which, over time, had affected this open space, making it impossible to enjoy the area after just a short spell of rain.”

It said it is worth noting that in this area several infrastructural works have also been carried out, including more suitable and safer fencing, the installation of services and a drainage system, which had never previously existed, and proper sanitary facilities instead of mobile toilets.

“The facts show that thousands of Maltese and Gozitans can bear witness to the positive change brought about in the National Park at Ta’ Qali, which in recent years has doubled in size after a concrete factory was demolished, giving way to a much more attractive space for families and children,” the statement concluded.